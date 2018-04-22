Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Brush fires keep crews busy Sunday in Armstrong, Westmoreland counties

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
In this file photo from 2016, a firefighter knocks down a brush fire behind Hempfield Area High School.

Firefighters in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties responded to several brush fires Sunday.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged, authorities said.

A field caught fire behind a greenhouse at 1799 State Route 66 in Bethel Township, according to an Armstrong County 911 dispatcher. The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said six fire companies and one police department responded to the scene, which was cleared about 1:50 p.m.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said no brush fires had been reported.

Westmoreland County saw a series of brush fires Sunday.

Just before noon near Boquet, Penn Township, a brush fire on Walton Road endangered a mobile home before firefighters put it out quickly, according to an emergency dispatcher.

At 12:30 p.m., a small brush fire was reported at Lincoln Street and Quarry Road in Derry Township, near Torrance. Crews had a difficult time reaching the fire, the dispatcher said.

At 12:48 p.m., a fire was reported on Turkey Ridge Road in Washington Township, near Apollo. Crews used quads to reach the fire, dispatch said.

April into May is peak brush-fire and forest-fire season in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources District 4 — which includes Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington, Greene and Somerset counties — had 41 wildfires in 2017 that burned a total of just under 60 acres.

More than 530 wildfires burned 1,605 acres across the state last year, according to DCNR figures. Of those, 230 occurred in April.

The state's 10-year average is 650 wildfires and 4,500 acres damaged, according to a 2017 report from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry's Division of Forest Fire Protection.

Each year from 2014 through 2016, Pennsylvania saw more than 800 wildfires, DCNR reported.

Staff writer Stephen Huba contributed to this report. Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

