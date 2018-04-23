Jury convicts Aliquippa man in 2016 double homicide over drugs, money

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Beaver County jury on Monday convicted an Aliquippa man of first- and second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of two teens.

Lawrence “Pooh Rat” Reddick Jr. was 17 when he shot and killed 18-year-old Dane Mathesius and 16-year-old William Cade Booher in a drug deal set up as a robbery.

Reddick, now 19, was charged in October 2016 along with Deontae Jones and Ronald “Reno” Foster Jr., who were both players on the Aliquippa football team at the time of the killings.

According to the criminal complaint, Booher, Mathesius and an unidentified 13-year-old drove to Aliquippa to sell $140 worth of marijuana to Foster, Reddick and Jones.

When Reddick got into the car to complete the transaction, he pulled a gun and demanded the money and drugs. Booher handed over his cash, and Reddick shot him in the head, police wrote in the complaint.

Booher was found dead at the scene. Mathesius had run from the vehicle following the shooting. He was found days later, dead in a yard from a gunshot wound to the back.

Foster was convicted of third-degree murder in September and sentenced to 34 to 70 years in prison. Homicide charges against Jones were eventually dismissed.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.