Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Gas prices continue to rise as outlook remains 'ominous,' analyst says

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 23, 2018, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Gas prices went up in 49 of the 50 states again last week as oil prices continued to rise, and the road ahead at the pump looks “ominous,” according to GasBuddy.

In the Pittsburgh area, average retail gasoline prices rose 4.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.96 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 gas outlets.

That compares to a national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.75.

Prices yesterday in Pittsburgh were 24.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and are 17 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Nationally, the average has increased 15.5 cents per gallon during the last month, and is 33.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Government data indicated a new record for gasoline demand was broken last week, before the summer driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The road ahead at the pump looks quite ominous,” DeHaan said.

“OPEC has been remarkably successful in better aligning supply to demand, draining the crude oil glut, and pushing oil prices to their highest since 2014,” he said. “While refinery maintenance and the change to summer gasoline (is) largely complete, oil prices remain one of the largest active drivers of gas prices now and likely in the weeks ahead. All signs point to some additional upward movement before prices peak and perhaps drop slightly around Memorial Day into the month of June — all certainly very contingent and subject to any changes from OPEC.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me