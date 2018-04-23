Gas prices continue to rise as outlook remains 'ominous,' analyst says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gas prices went up in 49 of the 50 states again last week as oil prices continued to rise, and the road ahead at the pump looks “ominous,” according to GasBuddy.

In the Pittsburgh area, average retail gasoline prices rose 4.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.96 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 731 gas outlets.

That compares to a national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.75.

Prices yesterday in Pittsburgh were 24.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and are 17 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Nationally, the average has increased 15.5 cents per gallon during the last month, and is 33.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Government data indicated a new record for gasoline demand was broken last week, before the summer driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The road ahead at the pump looks quite ominous,” DeHaan said.

“OPEC has been remarkably successful in better aligning supply to demand, draining the crude oil glut, and pushing oil prices to their highest since 2014,” he said. “While refinery maintenance and the change to summer gasoline (is) largely complete, oil prices remain one of the largest active drivers of gas prices now and likely in the weeks ahead. All signs point to some additional upward movement before prices peak and perhaps drop slightly around Memorial Day into the month of June — all certainly very contingent and subject to any changes from OPEC.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.