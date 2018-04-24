Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pennsylvania cleanup events touch urban, rural areas

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
A Columbia Gas crew helps clean up an area of Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.
A Columbia Gas crew helps clean up an area of Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.
Volunteers gather in a section of Forbes State Forest in Fayette County for a recent cleanup day.
Volunteers gather in a section of Forbes State Forest in Fayette County for a recent cleanup day.

Updated 3 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania communities are ridding themselves of thousands of pounds of trash through the 2018 Great American Cleanup of PA, which continues through May 31.

Among the companies partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, which joined recent cleanup efforts in Allegheny and Fayette counties.

On April 19, seven Columbia Gas employees joined local volunteers to clean up approximately 10,000 pounds of trash and more than 200 tires in a roadside cleanup and beautification of “Natalie's Garden” in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

The area is named for a Beltzhoover resident who planted a garden on a vacant lot and maintains it with the community's help. The event was coordinated by Allegheny CleanWays.

On April 18, nine Columbia Gas employees joined in the cleanup of Wharton Furnace 2 in Forbes State Forest, Fayette County.

The site, located along a stream, required a winch to haul out 50 tires, 800 pounds of trash, 12 appliances and other items that had been thrown over an embankment, according to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

To register for the Great American Cleanup of PA, visit www.gacofpa.org or, call 1-877-772-3673, ext. 113, or email mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org .

Events registered with the initiative receive free gloves, bags and vests, as well as access to free or reduced disposal during Pick It Up PA Days (April 7-30).

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

