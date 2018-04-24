324 girls now Cub Scouts in Western Pennsylvania as ranks open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 300 Allegheny County girls have become Cub Scouts since the organization allowed them into its ranks in January.

Girls in Westmoreland County will have to wait a little longer to join.

Boy Scouts of America will allow girls nationwide to enroll in Cub Scouts by the end of August, but regional councils were given the option to get started sooner.

The Laurel Highlands Council chose the early rollout. It includes Allegheny County in its sprawling coverage area that includes parts of Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

A West Virginia girl became the council's first female Cub Scout in January.

“Since then we've welcomed several other girls throughout our council,” Director of Development Daniel Sullivan said.

Nationally, about two-thirds of councils opted for early adoption, and about 3,000 girls have become Cub Scouts, according to the Associated Press . Allegheny County has 324 girls in the program, Sullivan said.

The Westmoreland Fayette Council decided to take extra time to prepare, Scout Executive Martin Barbie said.

“We're gearing up and getting ready to bring girls into the program in the fall,” he said. “We're just working to get more volunteers involved to make this program work.”

About 60 percent of Cub Scout leaders in Westmoreland and Fayette counties are women, Barbie said.

Individual Cub Scout “packs” will have the option to remain boys-only. Both Barbie and Sullivan said it is too early to tell whether any in Western Pennsylvania will choose that option, but so far most packs have been enthusiastic about letting girls join.

“We've only had folks who have actively come to us and said, ‘Yeah, we want to do this,' ” Sullivan said.

Within the packs, girls and boys will be in separate “dens.”

Girls will be allowed to join the Boy Scouts early next year. The Boy Scouts of America is working on a new curriculum for girls, who can now earn the Eagle Scout ranking.

Cub Scouts are a little easier to acclimate, because the girls and boys are doing the same activities, Sullivan said.

“The great thing about rolling out family scouting for our Cub Scout program is there is no programmatic difference,” he said.

Cub Scout activities have long encouraged the entire family to participate, so allowing girls to formally join isn't that much of a departure, Barbie said.

“I think it's a great opportunity to serve more kids, and that's what we're all about,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.