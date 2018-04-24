Woman bashed boyfriend with hammer in New Stanton garage, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Rostraver woman, whose brother is serving life in prison for using a hammer to bludgeon her boyfriend to death in 2015, was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a boyfriend with a hammer in New Stanton.

Jamie L. Boggs, 39, who now lists a Uniontown home address, was charged by state police in Greensburg with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in connection with the assault in a Westmore Avenue garage about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents filed by Trooper Paige Shreffler.

Billy Ray Boggs, 52, is an inmate at SCI-Greene. He was sentenced to a life term after pleading guilty to first- and third-degree murder in the March 24, 2015, death of Jamie Lynn's former boyfriend, Thomas Guercio, 35. The murder occurred at the Rostraver home the siblings shared with Guercio .

Billy Ray Boggs claimed he struck Guercio with a hammer multiple times and stabbed him to death because he had assaulted Jamie Lynn during an argument. Boggs said he wrapped the body in a tarp and dumped it over a hillside near Kittanning in Armstrong County.

Guercio's body was discovered about two months later. Jamie Lynn Boggs was questioned but not charged in the case because authorities said they had no evidence that she participated in the killing.

In the incident last week, Trooper Paige Shreffler was called to the Westmore Avenue home to investigate an assault, she said in an affidavit of probable cause. Shreffler said she found the victim at a nearby Sheetz holding a bloody rag to a head wound.

The man told her that “Boggs became upset with him because he would not give her money. (The victim) stated that Boggs grabbed a hammer and attacked him,” the affidavit states.

A witness told Shreffler he ran to the garage when he heard yelling.

“(The witness) went into the garage and observed Boggs to have both hands raised in the air holding a hammer toward (the victim). Boggs then struck the victim,” Shreffler said.

Shreffler said she confiscated a hammer from the scene. The victim required medical treatment at a local hospital, she said.

No one answered the door Tuesday at the New Stanton home where the assault allegedly occurred.

Acting District Judge Roger Eckels of Norvelt ordered Boggs held in the Westmoreland County Prison after she failed to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled May 2 before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

On March 22, Jamie Lynn Boggs reached a plea bargain agreement in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court to a June 23, 2016, assault in which she admitted before Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio that she struck another former boyfriend in the head with a beer bottle in an argument in Hempfield. She was charged with a more serious offense of aggravated assault in that case.

Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Boggs to up to 23 months in prison, but she was given credit for the time she had served under the plea agreement, according to online dockets.

In August, Judge Rita Hathaway ruled that Billy Ray Boggs Jr. could serve as his own lawyer for the appeal he filed last month with the state Superior Court regarding his first-degree murder conviction.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.