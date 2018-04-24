Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Woman bashed boyfriend with hammer in New Stanton garage, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Jamie L. Boggs of Hempfield is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a beer bottle.
Jamie L. Boggs of Hempfield is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a beer bottle.
Jamie Boggs
Jamie Boggs

Updated 2 hours ago

A former Rostraver woman, whose brother is serving life in prison for using a hammer to bludgeon her boyfriend to death in 2015, was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a boyfriend with a hammer in New Stanton.

Jamie L. Boggs, 39, who now lists a Uniontown home address, was charged by state police in Greensburg with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in connection with the assault in a Westmore Avenue garage about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents filed by Trooper Paige Shreffler.

Billy Ray Boggs, 52, is an inmate at SCI-Greene. He was sentenced to a life term after pleading guilty to first- and third-degree murder in the March 24, 2015, death of Jamie Lynn's former boyfriend, Thomas Guercio, 35. The murder occurred at the Rostraver home the siblings shared with Guercio .

Billy Ray Boggs claimed he struck Guercio with a hammer multiple times and stabbed him to death because he had assaulted Jamie Lynn during an argument. Boggs said he wrapped the body in a tarp and dumped it over a hillside near Kittanning in Armstrong County.

Guercio's body was discovered about two months later. Jamie Lynn Boggs was questioned but not charged in the case because authorities said they had no evidence that she participated in the killing.

In the incident last week, Trooper Paige Shreffler was called to the Westmore Avenue home to investigate an assault, she said in an affidavit of probable cause. Shreffler said she found the victim at a nearby Sheetz holding a bloody rag to a head wound.

The man told her that “Boggs became upset with him because he would not give her money. (The victim) stated that Boggs grabbed a hammer and attacked him,” the affidavit states.

A witness told Shreffler he ran to the garage when he heard yelling.

“(The witness) went into the garage and observed Boggs to have both hands raised in the air holding a hammer toward (the victim). Boggs then struck the victim,” Shreffler said.

Shreffler said she confiscated a hammer from the scene. The victim required medical treatment at a local hospital, she said.

No one answered the door Tuesday at the New Stanton home where the assault allegedly occurred.

Acting District Judge Roger Eckels of Norvelt ordered Boggs held in the Westmoreland County Prison after she failed to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled May 2 before East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

On March 22, Jamie Lynn Boggs reached a plea bargain agreement in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court to a June 23, 2016, assault in which she admitted before Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio that she struck another former boyfriend in the head with a beer bottle in an argument in Hempfield. She was charged with a more serious offense of aggravated assault in that case.

Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Boggs to up to 23 months in prison, but she was given credit for the time she had served under the plea agreement, according to online dockets.

In August, Judge Rita Hathaway ruled that Billy Ray Boggs Jr. could serve as his own lawyer for the appeal he filed last month with the state Superior Court regarding his first-degree murder conviction.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me