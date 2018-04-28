Muscular dystrophy fundraiser rides into Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get your motor runnin', head out on the highway — for a good cause, of course.

That's what more than 1,000 Harley-Davidson enthusiasts will be doing in the 31st annual MDA Ride for Life , which will be held May 4-6 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Riders will head out on the scenic highways and byways of Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette counties to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

This is the first time that the MDA Ride for Life, the largest Harley-Davidson fundraiser for MDA in the country, will be held in Western Pennsylvania, said Tracy Hausknecht, event coordinator.

“We have had a tremendous response. People from the eastern part of the state are excited about the event,” she said. “We're really hoping to take advantage of the beautiful Laurel Highlands while we're out there.”

While arrivals begin on Thursday, the event begins in earnest on Friday and continues through Sunday. Many participants will arrive in groups organized by Harley-Davidson dealerships whose MDA fundraising efforts have been ongoing for months.

The biggest group, an estimated 300 riders, is expected to come from Z&M Harley-Davidson in Hempfield, weather permitting. The riders will gather at the Route 30 business at 11 a.m. Friday and get an escort organized by the Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Department, state police and local police departments.

“It's pretty big for us and Seven Springs. It brings a lot of money to local businesses,” said Jim Persin, Z&M service manager.

Persin said the predicted 1,000 motorcycles could easily grow to 3,000 if the weather cooperates. Riders are expected from Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, and all parts of Pennsylvania, Hausknecht said.

Z&M is close to reaching its 2018 fundraising goal of $100,000 – more than double the amount it raised last year.

“We've sold over 260 (MDA pledge) packets, and we hope to reach 300,” he said.

The MDA Ride for Life was started 31 years ago by the Eastern Harley-Davidson Dealers Association, a group comprising 28 dealerships in six states, as a way to raise money for MDA. Previous Ride for Life events have been held at the Reading Fairgrounds in Leesport, Steel Stacks in Bethlehem, Dorney Park in Allentown and Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains.

Hausknecht said the MDA Ride for Life Steering Committee wanted to acknowledge the growing involvement and support of dealerships in Western Pennsylvania, including Z&M. The committee approved Seven Springs as the 2018 venue after a site visit in August.

“Most dealerships will create ride itineraries and will ride in as groups to the event. Then, once they arrive at Seven Springs, we'll be doing different rides every day around the Laurel Highlands,” Hausknecht said.

This year's event includes 16 self-guided GPS rides around the region and 18 leader-escorted rides. Among the GPS rides are the Lincoln Highway Experience, the Heroes Ride, Covered Bridges, Small Towns, Route 40 Cruise, Johnstown Flood and six devoted to Somerset County.

Among the escorted rides, which require advance registration and are capped at 30 motorcycles, are Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, the Flight 93 National Memorial, Gravity Hill, Mt. Davis, and a Mason-Dixon Loop.

“We're perfectly suited for a group like this,” said Stacey Magda, director of sales for the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “We're seeing, more and more, that our region is able to welcome and support groups like these, with us having the highest point in Pennsylvania (Mt. Davis) and the deepest river gorge (Middle Yough).”

Both the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau and the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce have been active in planning the event, recommending ride itineraries and offering other forms of support.

People who live in the Laurel Highlands will definitely notice the increase in motorcycle traffic, said Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.

“We've really tried to roll out the red carpet for them,” Aldom said. “The people are here to ride the countryside and tour the area. They're going to spend throughout the county, so economically it's a nice event.”

Aldom is especially excited about the MDA Thunder Parade through downtown Somerset at 2 p.m. Saturday. Participating motorcycles will stage at Highland Harley-Davidson at noon. Twenty-two sidecars for the MDA Ambassadors, children who have muscular dystrophy, have been confirmed for the parade.

“We transfer our kids from their wheelchairs to the sidecars, and they lead our parade,” Hausknecht said. “It's the largest gathering of motorcycle sidecars in North America.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.