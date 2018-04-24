Area police, pharmacies, hospitals participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and law enforcement and other agencies will collect unused prescription drugs in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic and prevent accidental overdoses.

Most municipal police departments in the area will have collection sites, plus many pharmacies and hospitals.

A full list of take-back sites in the area can be found here.

Last year more than 456 tons of prescription drugs were collected at more than 5,300 sites across the country, according to the DEA. Since 2010, the total weight collected is more than 4,500 tons.

"Opioid addiction starts at home," said Pittsburgh police Sgt. Rebecca Bassano. "Pills lead to heroin, but hopefully this curtails it a bit. The more we get out of your home, the better off we are."

Each of the city's six police zone stations will be designated drop-off sites, as well as police headquarters on the North Side and Carrick's Philips recreation center. Most UPMC locations will also have collection sites, as well as the various university police departments, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency website.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning & overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives. Dispose of drugs safely at the @DEAHQ Nat'l Rx Take Back Day on 4/28/2018. For more info: https://t.co/s13L0KJZpw pic.twitter.com/Jn53Vht6Un — FBI (@FBI) April 17, 2018

If making it to a collection site Saturday isn't in the cards, Pennsylvania has hundreds of permanent drug disposal boxes at pharmacies and other locations across the state. There are more than 30 in Allegheny County alone and more than two dozen in Westmoreland.

A map of those locations can be found here.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.