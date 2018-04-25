New Castle police officer on leave after viral video of violent arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Castle police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a viral video showed him violently subduing a man.

Police said the unnamed, intoxicated suspect had assaulted a juvenile and attempted to attack officers with a knife Monday evening. Officers used a stun gun three times without success before using violent force, according to police.

The original video has been removed from Facebook but a copy posted on another page has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

The video shows an officer repeatedly slamming the suspect's head into the floor.

An onlooker can be heard saying "don't kill him." After the officer lets go, the suspect lies unmoving, and the onlooker says "I think he's dead."

The suspect was taken the hospital and treated for cuts to his head, then released and taken to the Lawrence County Jail on charges of simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest, according to police.

The officer from the video has been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts an investigation.

"The New Castle City Police Department takes every allegation of the use of force very seriously," the department posted on Facebook. "Please allow us time to conduct a full, fair and impartial investigation."

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.