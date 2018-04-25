Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Washington County man shot neighbor's horse, buried it in W.Va., police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Washington County man accused of shooting a neighbor's horse that had wandered onto his property earlier this month and burying the animal in West Virginia was arraigned Wednesday on numerous animal cruelty charges.

Timothy R. Cain, 57, of Fallowfield Township is charged by state police in Belle Vernon with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty involving torture, and misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, tampering with evidence, theft and animal neglect.

He was arraigned before Charleroi District Judge Larry Hopkins and released on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing May 3.

Trooper Adam Janoski said he received a report on April 9 that a 9-year-old horse named Jasper was missing from a woman's property along Locust Grove Lane.

“It was later learned that Jasper was shot and killed by Cain. After shooting Jasper, Cain transported him from his property in Pennsylvania to a property in Marshall County, W.Va.,” Janoski said.

Janoski said the horse recently was returned to his owner to be buried.

Carroll Township Police and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department assisted with the investigation, he said.

Cain could not be reached for comment. An attorney for Cain was not listed in online court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

