Regional

Stretch of dry, warm weather on tap for Pittsburgh early next week

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
AccuWeather
AccuWeather

Updated 7 hours ago

Pittsburgh — a city worn weary by cold, snow, rain, flooding and landslides — appears due for a break.

A stretch of warm, sunny weather is on the way, forecasters say.

But it will come after some rounds of rain at the end of this week, and a weekend that will see highs reach only into the 50s.

"A brief burst of chilly air will settle over the region this weekend ahead of a substantial warmup during the early and middle part of next week," AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido said.

Many locations are likely to have a stretch of five days of dry weather, from Saturday to Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

"This stretch will be another shot in the arm for construction and other projects that have had lengthy delays this spring," they said.

The National Weather Service appears to agree: "Do you want warm weather? If so, keep thinking Tuesday! Highs will be well into the 70s and lower 80s."

Rain appears set to return on Thursday, but it's not all bad.

"Temperatures are likely to remain above average during Thursday and Friday of next week, even with the advent of clouds and showers," Vido said.

Frost risk

But AccuWeather has a warning for gardeners — frost is still a risk.

"Even as temperatures in the region are likely to continue to climb the staircase out of the basement over the next few weeks, people should use caution in terms of planting warm season vegetables and annual flowers in the garden just yet," AccuWeather said.

"Temperatures may dip close to freezing with the risk of frost this weekend and perhaps from part of the first weekend of May to early during the second week of May," Vido said.

Frosts into May in the Northeast are not unusual, AccuWeather said.

Sensitive plants outdoors may need to be covered on occasions, while plants on porches or patios may need to be moved indoors on the coldest nights.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

