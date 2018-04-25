Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Beaver County identified
A man died after getting struck by a vehicle while walking across a Beaver County street Wednesday afternoon, initial reports indicate.
Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer identified the man as John G. Adams, 76.
Gabauer said the man died due to blunt force trauma to the head and trunk. His death is being ruled accidental.
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Sheffield Avenue in Aliquippa, a Beaver County 911 official told the Tribune-Review.
There were no initial reports of any other injuries.
Aliquippa police were not available for comment.
Trib news partner WPXI-TV 's helicopter observed a car with windshield damage surrounded by crime scene tape along 23rd Street.
