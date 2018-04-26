Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Washington County elementary school teacher among those charged in national cocaine ring

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
Getty Images
Evidence seized during a two-year investigation into a cross-country cocaine trafficking ring that led to the indictment of 39 individuals Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Submitted
Evidence seized during a two-year investigation into a cross-country cocaine trafficking ring that led to the indictment of 39 individuals Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Washington County elementary school teacher is among the 39 people charged for their alleged role in a major cocaine-trafficking organization, and the school district is investigating.

Renee Kindler, 45, of Donora teaches at Ringgold School District.

"The safety of our students is always our first priority. We are investigating this serious matter, and appropriate measures are being taken. This individual is not permitted on school district property at this time," said acting Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich.

The FBI, state police and several local police departments worked for two years on Operation Heavy Hand, an investigation that culminated Tuesday with charges against 39 people.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said the suspects are part of a multistate organization that trafficked cocaine and other drugs from Los Angeles to Western Pennsylvania.

In November officers stopped and searched an RV carrying more than 50 kilograms of cocaine. Further searches of suspects' homes turned up more drugs, a total of $2 million worth of coccaine.Kinder was charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me