Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Outdoorsman puts elbow grease to hiking trails, forests

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Luke Miney of Latrobe is organizing another party at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County along the Westmoreland border.

Miney's gatherings atop Laurel Mountain aren't traditional parties people associate with Beam Rocks. Instead, the affairs can be described as literally environmentally cleansing.

Since 2015, Miney, 32, a machinist by trade and a volunteer trail steward on the side, has spearheaded general cleanups — commonly known as “Graffiti Busting Parties” — atop the popular cliff and hiking trail in Forbes State Forest.

“Growing up, since I was a little kid, I always enjoyed hiking and the outdoors here. Seeing all the graffiti on the rocks and trash along the trails, I would always get ticked off and tell everyone, ‘Someone should do something about this,' ” Miney said.

It wasn't until July 2015 after Miney returned to his native Western Pennsylvania after weeks hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia and Virginia that he took matters into his own hands.

“I saw online the state parks and forestry foundation was looking for volunteer trail stewards to assist with cleaning up and clearing trails in certain areas and Beam Rocks was available. I decided then: Why not me? I've been enjoying that area for at least 25 years and I wanted to stay involved,” Miney said.

The 10 a.m. June 2 gathering at Beam Rocks is dubbed “Clean the Beam” and the volunteers will use environmentally friendly solvents to clean graffiti from the rocks, pick up trash and remove trees and large branches blocking trails.

Amanda Trimmer, public relations and outreach coordinator with the nonprofit state parks and forest foundation, is familiar with Miney's efforts and has attended some of the Western Pennsylvania events.

“I can tell you firsthand that when Luke says he's going to do something, he definitely does it. He's very ambitious, dedicated and loves to be outside,” Trimmer said.

“Luke is quite a soldier against graffiti. We have identified 37 graffiti hot spots statewide and we've been working on cleaning them up. ... In addition to Beam Rocks, there have been parties at McConnells Mills and Pymatuning State Park, to name a few,” she said.

Miney said the Forbes State Forest District office in Laughlintown and his own Facebook page publicize the cleanups that usually are held in the spring or fall.

One year, the cleanup drew 80 helpers, while others draw just a handful of volunteers, he said.

“One time a group of students who belong to an environmental group from the University of Pittsburgh came out and helped. After the cleanup, they stayed to climb the rocks,” Miney said.

The Southwestern Pa. Climbers Coalition also has lent a hand.

“It's really a unique rock formation. We're really fortunate to have it right here in our backyard, and we should take care of it,” he said.

Forbes State Forest comprises about 60,000 acres in Somerset, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Beam Rocks on the Laurel Summit, just past Laurel Mt. Ski Resort, is known for its 80-foot summit and has been a popular destination for hikers and rock climbers.

“I feel I'm giving back to the hiking community,” he said.

Miney has enjoyed the volunteer steward experience so much he signed up to be a steward of an additional 16-mile tract of the 70-mile-long Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail that begins in Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County and heads north to Seward in Westmoreland County. Miney is steward of a section from the Beam Rocks area in Ligonier Township, north into Seward.

“It's really rewarding,” he said.

Fellow hiking enthusiast Jessica Golden of Latrobe said Miney takes the work seriously.

“We'll come up here and he'll see some graffiti and his attention will drift off to that. Luke truly has a love for the outdoors, and he's definitely passionate about it,” Golden said.

Miney admits the volunteer work can be frustrating when he returns to the scenic locations to hike.

“Last fall, I spent several hundred dollars on the elephant snot (graffiti cleaning solvent) and two weeks later I came up here and it had been painted again,” Miney said.

Miney said cleanup participants have to be 18 or older, or be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

The June 2 event is publicized to begin at about 10 a.m., “but sometimes it doesn't get under way until after noon because it has to be warm enough for the solvents to work,” he said.

Miney noted that due to the lack of flat surfaces in the rock formations, and the numerous crevices, “there's a lot of elbow grease involved.”

The nonprofit parks and forest foundation, headquartered in Camp Hill, seeks to promote stewardship of the state's 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land through public engagement in volunteerism, education and recreation.

For more information on the group's trail stewardship program, contact paparksandforests.org

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

Luke Miney of Latrobe is organizing “Graffiti Busting Parties” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
Luke Miney of Latrobe is organizing “Graffiti Busting Parties” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
Luke Miney of Latrobe at a “Graffiti Busting Party” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
Luke Miney of Latrobe at a “Graffiti Busting Party” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
Luke Miney of Latrobe is organizing “Graffiti Busting Parties” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
Luke Miney of Latrobe is organizing “Graffiti Busting Parties” at the scenic Beam Rocks overlook in Somerset County.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me