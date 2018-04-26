Monroeville man accused of impersonating a police officer
Updated 2 hours ago
A Monroeville man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer in an attempt to have state police arrest a Somerset resident on a fictitious warrant, troopers reported.
John K. Balaschak, 61, is charged by state police in Somerset with impersonating a law enforcement officer, making false reports and false alarms to a public safety agency. The complaints were filed before Somerset District Judge Kenneth Johnson.
Trooper Jeremy Lischak reported in court documents that Balaschak called Somerset troopers on March 22 and identified himself as a “federally licensed officer in Washington D.C.” and asked to have a Somerset man arrested on an out-of-state arrest warrant.
“Balaschak is not a federal employee or a law enforcement officer,” Lischak wrote.
He also reported the arrest warrant Balaschak claimed was issued for the area resident “did not exist.”
Reached by phone, Balaschak declined comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 29.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.