Regional

Washington County Commissioner to address Cal U grads

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi. Photographed Thursday, February 23, 2012. (Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review) JLG LarryMaggi.jpg
JASMINE GOLDBAND
Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi, a California University of Pennsylvania alum and member of the Cal U Council of Trustees will be keynote speaker at the university's undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

Ceremonies at 7 p.m. on May 11 for master's degree candidates and 10 a.m. on May 12 for undergraduates will mark the 186th commencement at the Washington County school. Both ceremonies will be held in the Cal U Convocation Center.

Maggi has devoted his career to public service. A lifelong resident of Washington County, he is chair of the county's Board of Commissioners, where he is serving his fourth term.

He has been a member of California University's Council of Trustees since 2009 and was chair of the council from 2013-2017.

Maggi served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969-1971. He entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1973, beginning a 24-year career as a state police trooper and criminal investigator. He graduated from California State College in 1979, with a degree in education.

He was elected sheriff of Washington County in 1997 and held that office until his election as a county commissioner in 2003.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

