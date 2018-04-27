Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Erie's water taxi to return to Presque Isle this summer

Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-news | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
An aerial view of Erie and Presque Isle along the shore of Lake Erie.
Wikimedia
An aerial view of Erie and Presque Isle along the shore of Lake Erie.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Erie's water taxi service is coming back to Presque Isle Bay this summer.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority is working to finalize an operating agreement with Presque Isle Boat Tours Inc., owned by Erie businessman Tim Sedney, to operate the service, which did not operate in 2017.

The service could start as soon as Memorial Day weekend, which begins on May 25, said Brenda Sandberg, the Port Authority's executive director. Water taxi service typically begins each June and runs through October, transporting people across Presque Isle Bay.

“We plan on running the water taxi this summer, and we have an operator,” Sandberg said.

Sedney is either an owner or partner in local businesses such as Rum Runners, the Cove restaurant, Scallywags pirate cruises, Bruster's real ice cream, and Woody's Backwater Barge and Grill. He said he agreed to operate the service through Presque Isle Boat Tours “because I feel it's very important to Erie's harbor and Presque Isle that it operate.”

In July 2017, the Port Authority's two water taxis both failed an initial, required U.S. Coast Guard inspection, which delayed the service. Around that time, the Port Authority also reached a mutual agreement that allowed Rick Walsh, a Coast Guard-certified captain, to withdraw his proposal to handle water taxi service.

The authority had hoped Walsh would replace Capt. Norman Schlosser, who retired in 2016 after operating the service for 17 years.

The water taxi service started in 2000 as a way for tourists and residents to travel between the city and the peninsula. The Port Authority hoped to launch water taxi operations by July 1. However, a Coast Guard inspector on July 10 cited several minor infractions and asked the Port Authority to correct them, which delayed the service further.

Sedney said his business employs Coast Guard-certified captains. He said initial plans are to operate the water taxi at least four days a week, and service could also be provided during special events, such as a fireworks show along the bayfront.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me