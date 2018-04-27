Erie's water taxi to return to Presque Isle this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Erie's water taxi service is coming back to Presque Isle Bay this summer.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority is working to finalize an operating agreement with Presque Isle Boat Tours Inc., owned by Erie businessman Tim Sedney, to operate the service, which did not operate in 2017.

The service could start as soon as Memorial Day weekend, which begins on May 25, said Brenda Sandberg, the Port Authority's executive director. Water taxi service typically begins each June and runs through October, transporting people across Presque Isle Bay.

“We plan on running the water taxi this summer, and we have an operator,” Sandberg said.

Sedney is either an owner or partner in local businesses such as Rum Runners, the Cove restaurant, Scallywags pirate cruises, Bruster's real ice cream, and Woody's Backwater Barge and Grill. He said he agreed to operate the service through Presque Isle Boat Tours “because I feel it's very important to Erie's harbor and Presque Isle that it operate.”

In July 2017, the Port Authority's two water taxis both failed an initial, required U.S. Coast Guard inspection, which delayed the service. Around that time, the Port Authority also reached a mutual agreement that allowed Rick Walsh, a Coast Guard-certified captain, to withdraw his proposal to handle water taxi service.

The authority had hoped Walsh would replace Capt. Norman Schlosser, who retired in 2016 after operating the service for 17 years.

The water taxi service started in 2000 as a way for tourists and residents to travel between the city and the peninsula. The Port Authority hoped to launch water taxi operations by July 1. However, a Coast Guard inspector on July 10 cited several minor infractions and asked the Port Authority to correct them, which delayed the service further.

Sedney said his business employs Coast Guard-certified captains. He said initial plans are to operate the water taxi at least four days a week, and service could also be provided during special events, such as a fireworks show along the bayfront.