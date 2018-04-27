Police investigate threat at Blairsville Middle-High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Indiana were called to Blairsville Middle-High School Thursday when a 12-year-old boy made “terroristic threats” against the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.

Other students overheard the threat and reported it to teachers, who told administrators, and they contacted police, according to Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Soles.

Soles said he could not discuss the nature of the threat or the outcome of the police response, but he commended students for reporting their classmate's comment.

“At no time was anybody's safety compromised,” Blairsville Middle High School Prinicipal Allan Berkhimer said in a letter to parents.

Classes were held as normal Friday.

This is the second time this year student comments prompted a police response at the district.

On Feb. 16 police were called to Blairsville High School for a similar incident.

