Bloodied beer burglary suspect arrested in California Borough

A burglar was caught literally red-handed after injuring himself while breaking into a beer warehouse, according to the California Borough Police Department.

Jason Nathanial Perry, 33, of California, cut his hand after smashing in a window of the Third Street building on April 18, police said.

Witnesses contacted police, who arrived to find Perry inside the warehouse. They also found a hammer and several cases of beer smeared with blood.

The warehouse is used by Todd's Beer Distributor.

Perry was taken to Mon Valley Hospital and treated for his cuts, then arraigned on charges of burglary, trespass, possessing an instrument of crime, theft and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Ethan T. Ward is scheduled for May 7.

