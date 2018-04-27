Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Army Corps to require boaters to wear life jackets at all locks this year

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, April 27, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Mike Johnson, waterways conservation officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, announces a requirement that boaters wear life jackets while passing through locks on the region's three rivers this year at a safety summit in Aspinwall on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
The Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday morning that all boaters on the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers will be required to wear life jackets while passing through any of the Corps' locks this year.

The announcement was made at the 2018 Water Safety Summit at Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Boaters always have been required to have adequate life jackets on board for themselves and all passengers but the Corps announced that, while locking, boaters handling lock-through duties must actually wear the floation devices. Seated passengers do not have to wear vests.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

