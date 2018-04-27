Police: Aliquippa man breaks into ex's home with chainsaw

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man used a chainsaw to break into the Hopewell Township home of his former girlfriend where he attacked a contractor, police say.

Eugene John Bryant, 44, of Aliquippa, is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, assault and related charges. He was arraigned on those charges in District Judge Douglas Loughner's Conway court on Sunday.

According to court documents, Bryant, on Saturday, cut his way through the back door of the home with the chainsaw. Once inside the home, police say, Bryant attacked a contractor working there.

The contractor, police say, fought with Bryant and was able to wrestle him to the ground. Bryant fled, police say, but turned himself in the next day.

Bryant has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Loughner Monday. He is being held in the Beaver County Prison in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.