Regional

St. Barnabas expands presence in Beaver County

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Updated 3 hours ago

St. Barnabas Health System is expanding its presence in Beaver County.

St. Barnabas Land Trust, a subsidiary of the Richland-based health system, has bought 175-acres of property on Dutch Ridge Road in Brighton Township, according to a news release. The site was formerly the home of engineering firm Michael Baker International.

“Residents of Beaver County will soon benefit by having new retirement living apartments, carriage homes, living assistance facilities, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services, home care and many recreation programs,” the release said.

Terms of the purchase were not released.

St. Barnabas already has a 75-bed assisted living facility in Brighton Township called Beaver Meadows. It's on a Tuscarawas Road site that used to be home to the Tusca Drive-in.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

