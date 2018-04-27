Pittsburgh a hot spot for new grads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A little over a decade ago, a Wall Street Journal article bemoaned the lack of young professionals in Pittsburgh.

At the time, the report said finding a spouse in the graying city could be a tough task for young professionals seeking peers. And as recently as 2012, Forbes magazine declared Pittsburgh the oldest city in America .

Fast forward to 2018 and it just might be that the Steel City has shaken off its rust.

A new survey by SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company ranked Pittsburgh as the fourth best city for new college graduates. .

Far from dying, the city that saw a renaissance in its medical and educational complex is now a hot sell.

The Steel City came in a hair behind Columbus, Cincinnati and Nashville.

It just might be one of the best places for young professionals to find like-minded peers.

“Pittsburgh offers a balance of affordability and fun. This city has the fourth-lowest cost of living in our data set and the fourth-highest percent of residents in their 20s. While the overall unemployment rate in the city is on the high side (4.9%), local college graduates are finding jobs. The unemployment rate for residents with a bachelor's degree is 2.4%.,” the study said.

Affordability, entertainment options, rents, employment and the percentage of twenty something residents all factored into the rankings.

While perennial costal favorites like Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle made the top 25 hot spots for new grads, they couldn't crack the top 10.

Others rounding out the top 10 included: Milwaukee, San Antonio, Omaha, Louisville, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

