Finally — sunny, warmer weather in the forecast this week

Could it really be? Is it possible the end of unseasonably chilly, rainy weather that has marked this spring might finally be upon us?

The answer is yes — at least for this week.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 65 degrees followed by even warmer temperatures through the remainder of the week.

Temperatures are expected to creep up to a high near 78 degrees with sunny skies on Tuesday followed by mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and a high near 80 degrees.

Thursday will turn cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, but the temperature will remain warm with high around 81 degrees.

Friday will be cooler and wetter as the daytime temperature dips to a high of 74 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain in the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible after noon.

Saturday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. Sunday also will be mostly sunny but slightly cooler with a high temperature expected to be around 67 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, this April has been anything but normal.

At the beginning of the month, daily high temperatures should have been in the mid-50s with lows in the mid-30s, according to Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Moon Township.

At the end of April, the highs should average in the mid-60s with lows in the 40s.

So far this month, the average high has been 56.2 degrees and the average low temperature 36.2 degrees, he said.

April has also been damper than normal.

A total of 4.43 inches of rain fell this month, which is 1.42 inches above normal.

Since January, the region has received 18.71 inches of rain instead of the 11.05 inches that typically falls.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.