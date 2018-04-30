Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Gasoline prices rise to over $3 per gallon in Pittsburgh area

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Gasoline prices are on the rise, and while a peak is coming, it's shaping up to be an expensive summer, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.

Average retail gas prices in Pittsburgh have gone up 9.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 731 Pittsburgh gas outlets.

That compares to a national average of $2.81 per gallon, up 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices in Pittsburgh are 34.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is 42.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, and 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“The national average is now at its highest point since November 2014, with average gas prices advancing in nearly every state,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The only good news for motorists? We're nearing a turning point in the U.S. — gas prices are perhaps just a dime away from hitting a peak for the short-term, pending OPEC's meeting in June,” DeHaan said. “With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June, but do expect this summer to remain one of the priciest in the last few as average prices climb close to the psychological $3 per gallon barrier.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

