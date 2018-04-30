Donora woman charged in knife attack
Updated 2 hours ago
State police in Uniontown charged a Donora woman for allegedly attacking a man with a knife.
Ashley Amanda Lomax, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
The victim required four stitches on his hand, according to police.
He told police he was attacked in his home April 22 by an unknown woman.
Officers investigated the scene and talked to Trey Zachery Holmes, 22, of Monessen. He refused to tell them anything about Lomax, his girlfriend, police said.
Lomax had caused “extensive damage” inside the home and fled the scene, police said.
The circumstances of the attack are unknown.
Lomax was later arrested.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Nathan Henning is scheduled for May 9.
Holmes was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension.
His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.