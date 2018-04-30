Monessen man charged with rape of underage coworker
Monongahela City Police have charged a Monessen man with an alleged sexual assault of a teenage coworker, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
Christopher Rosario, 25, was working the night shift at a Subway restaurant in Monongahela April 16 when he allegedly grabbed the girl's arm, forced her into the bathroom and assaulted her, according to WPXI.
When questioned, Rosario said he only hugged the girl, police told WPXI.
Rosario is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.
He's in the Washington County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Mark Wilson is scheduled for May 2.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.