Police: Suspect wore clown mask during Butler baseball bat attack

Authorities in Butler County are searching for a suspect disguised in a clown mask who attacked a juvenile with a baseball bat.

State police say the attack occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday in Karns City, which is located along the border with Armstrong County near Brady's Bend.

The victim told investigators he was on a wooded hillside between Hooker Road and Kittanning Pike when he heard a woman scream.

The attacker then came out of the woods and struck him in the right kneecap with the bat before fleeing back into the woods.

The victim was transported to Kittanning Hospital for medical evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police, 724-284 8100.

