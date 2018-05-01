Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

River users can sign up for sewage overflow warnings

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Alcosan will display these flags when combined sewer overflows are occuring on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.
Alcosan
Alcosan will display these flags when combined sewer overflows are occuring on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.
Boaters gather near the Roberto Clemente Bridge on the Allegheny River on Memorial Day, May 25, 2015.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
Boaters gather near the Roberto Clemente Bridge on the Allegheny River on Memorial Day, May 25, 2015.

Notifications of sanitary sewer overflows into the three rivers are again available to Western Pennsylvania residents.

Alcosan offers the “Sewer Overflow Advisory Key,” or SOAK, alerts through Oct. 31. They warn when overflows are happening, usually during wet weather, and residents should limit direct contact with river water.

Alerts are sent by a telephone hot line, website, email, text and flags posted in key areas along the Alle­gheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.

In 2017, there were 65 sewer overflow alerts during the recreational season, from May 1 to Oct. 31, Alcosan spokesman Joseph Vallarian said.

Vallarian said Alcosan is not aware of any other group that issues such alerts in the area.

“This information does not prohibit people from using the rivers, but they are designed to caution that overflows can be a source of bacteria, which may be harmful if swallowed or exposed to an open wound,” Alcosan Executive Director Arletta Scott Williams said. “As the clean water agency for Allegheny County, we want everyone to be informed before enjoying activities on our rivers.”

Bright orange flags with “CSO,” for Combined Sewer Overflow, will be posted at several locations on the three rivers. They will stay up for 48 hours after overflows have ended.

Flag locations:

• Allegheny River: Silky's Crows Nest and Marina, Fox Chapel Yacht Club, Washington's Landing Marina, Three Rivers Rowing Club.

• Monongahela River: Southside and Braddock boat ramps.

• Ohio River: Peggy's Harbor Marina and RiverQuest.

Alcosan also will send out email and text alerts when overflows start, when they've ended but rivers may still be impaired, and when the rivers are back to normal. The electronic alerts are sent between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Residents can sign up for them at www.3riversproud.com or at www.alcosan.org.

Alerts also will be posted on the Alcosan website.

For current river status, Alco­san's overflow hot line can be reached at 412-734-6249.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

