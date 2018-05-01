Medical equipment firm to add jobs with move into central Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg-based medical equipment company affiliated with Excela Health, UPMC Health and six other health systems is looking to hire a maximum of 38 employees to staff its expansion into the Harrisburg region through a partnership with a UPMC affiliate.

MedCare Equipment Co., LLC, which offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy services to patients, expects to hire respiratory care technicians, delivery drivers and customer care associates in central Pennsylvania since it has partnered with UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg, MedCare Equipment said Tuesday.

The new company, to be known as MedCare Susquehanna Valley LLC., will serve patients from a new warehouse and retail site in Mechanicsburg, about nine miles southeast of Harrisburg, MedCare said.

MedCare focuses on helping patients transition from the hospital to the home, said John M. Sphon, CEO of MedCare Equipment, as well as the chief executive of MedCare Susquehanna Valley.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center acquired Pinnacle Health System of Harrisburg in September 2017. The acquisition price was not announced.

MedCare Equipment has more than 340 employees serving 40,000 patients across western Pennsylvania and sections of New York, Ohio and West Virginia. Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley LLC Health System in Sewickley, Washington Health System in Washington, St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh and Indiana Regional Medical Center are also part of the partnership forming MedCare Equipment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.