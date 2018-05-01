Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Medical equipment firm to add jobs with move into central Pa.

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
John Sphon, CEO of MedCare Equipment Co., a durable medical equipment supply company owned by Excela Health and several other hospital systems in Western Pennsylvania, stands for a portrait on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015 at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
John Sphon, CEO of MedCare Equipment Co., a durable medical equipment supply company owned by Excela Health and several other hospital systems in Western Pennsylvania, stands for a portrait on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015 at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Greensburg-based medical equipment company affiliated with Excela Health, UPMC Health and six other health systems is looking to hire a maximum of 38 employees to staff its expansion into the Harrisburg region through a partnership with a UPMC affiliate.

MedCare Equipment Co., LLC, which offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy services to patients, expects to hire respiratory care technicians, delivery drivers and customer care associates in central Pennsylvania since it has partnered with UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg, MedCare Equipment said Tuesday.

The new company, to be known as MedCare Susquehanna Valley LLC., will serve patients from a new warehouse and retail site in Mechanicsburg, about nine miles southeast of Harrisburg, MedCare said.

MedCare focuses on helping patients transition from the hospital to the home, said John M. Sphon, CEO of MedCare Equipment, as well as the chief executive of MedCare Susquehanna Valley.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center acquired Pinnacle Health System of Harrisburg in September 2017. The acquisition price was not announced.

MedCare Equipment has more than 340 employees serving 40,000 patients across western Pennsylvania and sections of New York, Ohio and West Virginia. Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley LLC Health System in Sewickley, Washington Health System in Washington, St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh and Indiana Regional Medical Center are also part of the partnership forming MedCare Equipment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me