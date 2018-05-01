Bethel Park man sickened by E. coli sues Ohio-based distributor Freshway Foods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Bethel Park man who says he was sickened after eating a salad at a Washington County restaurant is suing Ohio-based distributor Freshway Foods in connection to a multistate E. coli illness outbreak, attorneys in Pittsburgh said.

Attorneys with downtown Pittsburgh-based Robert Peirce & Associates said they filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of Gary Shields, a resident of Pittsburgh's South Hills, over a bacterial infection believed to be linked to tainted food he consumed while eating out in Peters Township in late March.

A spokesperson with Freshway Foods would not comment on the lawsuit but reassured consumers that the company would cooperate with the broader federal investigation into the nation's largest E. coli outbreak since 2006.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 98 cases of illnesses related to the outbreak in at least 22 states, with roughly half of those infected requiring hospitalization.

Pennsylvania has been the hardest-hit state with 18 reported cases of an E. coli strain that can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting and kidney failure. Those sickened included a 16-year-old girl from Altoona who was hospitalized for four days.

No deaths have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration says it continues to investigate the illnesses and attempt to pinpoint where along the supply and distribution chain the lettuce became tainted.

"Unfortunately, we can't comment on pending litigation," Freshway Foods spokeswoman Sara Matheu said by email Tuesday night. "But what I do want to stress is that food safety is our top priority and, as with any food safety concern, we are committed to providing the CDC and FDA with any information they feel would be helpful to their investigation."

Shields — represented by Robert Peirce & Associates as well as Marler Clark, a Seattle law firm specializing in food-borne illness cases — says he ate a salad containing romaine lettuce March 19 at a restaurant in McMurray — a census-designated place in the municipality of Peters Township. His attorneys did not identify which restaurant.

A week later, Shields suffered from symptoms consistent with E. coli food poisoning, including a severe fever, body chills and bloody diarrhea, his attorneys said. He was admitted to the hospital March 29 and remained there five days.

"We are hopeful that Freshway will assist us in the traceback through the chain of distribution to the farm where the contamination likely occurred," Bill Marler, attorney for Shields and managing partner at Marler Clark, said in a statement. "Finding the source will help prevent outbreak in the future."

Marler also is representing a Flemington, N.J., woman who blamed Freshway Foods and Panera Bread for her illness.

The affected lettuce in question was harvested from March 5-16 and now is past its 21-day shelf life, the FDA said. The agency identified a farm near Yuma, Ariz., as the source of the whole-head lettuce that sickened several people at an Alaskan correctional facility — but officials do not yet know precisely when or where in the supply chain the lettuce became contaminated.

The agency says it is investigating "dozens of other fields as potential sources" of the contaminated chopped romaine lettuce.

"The agency is examining all possibilities, including that contamination may have occurred at any point along the growing, harvesting, packaging and distributing chain before reaching the Alaska correctional facility where it was served," the FDA said Friday in a statement.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.