State police seek suspects in Washington County road rage incident

State police in Washington County are searching for two suspects who were driving a dark-colored pickup truck who pistol-whipped a man during a road-rage incident on Monday in East Finley Township.

David Brown, 49, of Bethel Park was driving along Pleasant Grove Road and began following the pickup truck after seeing the driver run a stop sign, according to police.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV identified the victim as an off-duty police officer. The investigating officer was unavailable this morning to confirm that Brown is a member of law enforcement.

Police say Brown got out of his vehicle after the pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road. The two suspects got out of the pickup and the passenger pointed a gun at Brown.

The suspects, who were dressed in camouflage and are between 30 and 40 years old, then pistol-whipped and punched Brown before fleeing.

A resident along Pleasant Grove Road saw Brown bleeding alongside the road and called authorities. Brown was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects can call state police at 724-223-5200.

