Truck driver was drunk when he crashed into McDonald's drive-thru in Bentleyville, police say

A Texas man was arrested early Wednesday after state police said he was drunk when he crashed a tractor-trailer in Bentleyville, causing damage to a McDonald's, a PNC Bank branch and a utility pole, wires and a gas line, according to a news release.

Scott Thomas Roberts, 49, was driving on Wilson Road at 2:15 a.m. when police said he crashed into the McDonald's drive-thru order station and a lit entrance sign. The tractor-trailer pulled down wires attached to a utility pole and collided with a People's Gas line in front of a PNC Bank building, according to Trooper Michael Quinn.

In the PNC Bank parking lot, the tractor-trailer crashed into a mailbox, height restriction poles and a sign.

No one was injured, Quinn said.

Roberts is charged with four drunken-driving offenses and careless driving and reckless driving. He was being held in the Washington County Prison on $25,000 bail.

A May 18 preliminary hearing is set.

