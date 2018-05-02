Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Mars Area parents raise concerns about racial tension following school fight

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Mars Area School District

Updated 6 hours ago

Officials at Mars Area School District are investigating an incident in which “hateful rhetoric” resulted in a fight between two students at the high school in Adams, according to an April 30 letter from Superintendent Wesley Shipley.

He called it a “difficult situation” that involved the alleged use of “hateful rhetoric” by one student.

“Let me first say that hate speech, of any kind, has no place at our schools,” Shipley wrote. “Neither is violence tolerated.”

Shipley said “appropriate discipline will be pursued after the investigation is complete.”

Police were notified, Shipley said. Adams police did not respond to a message.

Parents and students attended Tuesday's school board meeting in response to what they called racial tension. Parents told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that the fight started when a white student called a black student a racial slur. The student who was targeted by the language was suspended, while the student who used the language was not, the parents said.

Shipley was not available Wednesday. School board directors could not be reached.

Parents attending the school board meeting expressed frustration over past bullying and racial incidents.

“When I heard that this had happened to a family that I knew to be a wonderful family, I was sickened,” Taressa Sorce told the TV station.

The family of the boy who was suspended attended the meeting, according to WPXI. The family said in a statement that they are working with the district and expressed gratitude to others who have expressed support.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

