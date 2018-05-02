Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Cleveland woman awaiting trial in son's death bears 10th child

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
The Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland
Google
The Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland

Updated 6 hours ago

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman awaiting trial in the death of her 5-year-old developmentally disabled son whose body was found buried in her backyard has given birth for the 10th time.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez was taken to a hospital from the Cuyahoga County Jail where she gave birth to a daughter April 27. The county has taken temporary custody of the infant.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse charges in the death of Jordan Rodriguez. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities in December found the boy's body buried in bags in the yard of the child's home.

Court documents say Larissa Rodriguez told police she and her boyfriend buried Jordan after finding him unresponsive.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me