Greensburg Diocese raises nearly $100K for Uniontown tornado victims

The Diocese of Greensburg raised nearly $100,000 to provide relief to victims of the tornado that hit Uniontown on Feb. 15, according to the Catholic Accent.

Parishioners contributed $99,624 during a special collection taken the weekend of March 17-18 at the request of Bishop Edward C. Malesic. That number could grow after money collected from two parishes are added to the total. The four-county diocese includes Fayette County, where Uniontown is the county seat.

Proceeds from the collection will first go to Catholic Charities' relief efforts in Uniontown. Any remaining money will be placed in a Diocesan Disaster Fund to help meet future needs.

In his March letter to pastors calling for the collection, Malesic noted that more than 230 homes were damaged and 47 declared uninhabitable as a result of the storm.

Although the damage total did not meet the FEMA threshold, the Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration that made low-interest loans available to homeowners, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.