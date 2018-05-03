Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police: Beaver County Special Olympics organizer lied about stolen medals

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
A Beaver County Special Olympics organizer who reported more than 600 medals and ribbons stolen last month had never even ordered them, and gave police falsified paperwork saying she did, Beaver Falls Police said Thursday.

Dena Timper, 50, of Beaver Falls, had told police that she'd dropped off the medals, ribbons and other equipment at the stadium at Geneva College the evening of April 26 in preparation for a Special Olympics event to be held there the next day, the Beaver County Times reported . When she returned April 27, she said everything had gone missing.

“These athletes are my life,” she told the newspaper at the time. “It's a heinous crime. Anyone that would do that is ridiculous.”

But Beaver Falls Police said in a news release Thursday that Timper had never ordered the medals from her supplier and was never in possession of them in the first place. She then provided detectives with altered documents claiming that she'd ordered the medals, police said.

According to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge Dirk A. Goodwald, another Special Olympics staffer told detectives that Timper would have had to order medals for the event because the organization did not have enough on-hand or left over from previous events, but she did not place an order or pick up any of the medals Special Olympics already had in storage in Brighton Township.

Despite Timper providing investigators with an invoice for the medals dated March 30, 2018, the supplier told police she hadn't ordered any between February 23, 2015 and May 1, when she tried to make an order that was put on hold because of the investigation, the complaint said.

Police charged Timper with two counts each of unsworn falsification to authorities and making false reports to law enforcement, both misdemeanors. Online court records did not yet list an attorney representing her.

Nicole Jones, a spokeswoman for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said it did not appear Timper had taken any money intended for the medals.

“To the best of our knowledge and 2018 records, no funds were given to Ms. Timper to purchase medals,” Jones said.

Timper had been suspended from her volunteer position, and Special Olympics would make sure the athletes who'd qualified for medals at the event eventually got theirs.

Jones declined to comment any further, except to say that Special Olympics was cooperating with investigators.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

