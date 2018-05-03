Water still too cold on Allegheny River; some kayak rentals open this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The colder than average spring had caused a bit of a lag for area rivers to warm up, according to the Pat Herald with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, the temperature of the Allegheny River was 54 degrees, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, just a bit too cold for kayaking.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cancelled a media event on safely locking kayaks through an Allegheny River lock on Friday because of cold water temperatures.

“You can have a beautiful sunny day and look at the river and it looks calm but it might not be safe,” said Jeff Hawk, Corps spokesman.

“You are placing yourself at greater risk is you don't check river conditions, water temperature and the flow ,” he said.

However, smaller and shallower bodies of water have warmed up enough for kayaking this weekend.

The River's Edge Canoe & Kayak in Parks Township, Armstrong County, will open its kayak rentals this weekend as the Kiski River is about 60 degrees, according to co-owner Neill Andritz.

Kayak Pittsburgh will open its kayak rentals this weekend at North Park, where the water is shallower and warmer than the Allegheny River, where rentals will not open until the earliest next weekend, according to Donna Bour, director of development and communication for Venture Outdoors, the umbrella for Kayak Pittsburgh.

The outfitter prefers a water temperature of at least 60 degrees, but it is only one factor, according to Bour.

Kayak Pittsburgh's North Shore launch area still has mud and other remnants of winter that need to be cleaned up, she said.

The safety experts at the American Canoe Association recommend wearing protective clothing when both the water temperature and the air temperature are below 60 degrees.

According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety: Water temperatures below 77 degrees can affect breathing, which is why the official water temperature required for Olympic swimming competition is between 77 to 82 degrees.

Water temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees cam impact breathing.

The largest vendor of kayak rentals in the Pittsburgh area (North Park, North Shore and Aspinwall Marina), Kayak Pittsburgh decides whether or not to offer rentals based on flow rate, water temperature, air temperature, river conditions and motorized boats traffic, according to Bour.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.