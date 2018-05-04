5 local doctors charged with illegally distributing drug used to treat addiction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five doctors working for a company that runs addiction treatment centers in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia have been indicted on charges of illegally distributing a drug used to treat people hooked on heroin and other narcotics, federal law enforcement officials announced.

The physicians working as contractors for Redirections Treatment Advocates are accused of creating and distributing unlawful prescriptions for buprenorphine, known as Subutex and Suboxone, and then submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid for payment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh.

“Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes,” said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a news release announcing the charges. “It's incredible but true that some of our trusted medical professionals have chosen to violate their oaths and exploit this crisis for profit.”

The defendants named in the indictment, where they live and the location of the treatment facility where they worked are:

• Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, 73, of Moon, RTA Weirton

• Dr. Madhu Aggarwal, 68, of Moon, RTA Bridgeville

• Dr. Parth Bharill, 69, of Pittsburgh, RTA Morgantown

• Dr. Cherian John, 65, of Coraopolis, RTA Weirton

• Dr. Michael Bummer, 38, of Sewickley, RTA Washington

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.