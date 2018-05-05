Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Motorcyclist killed in Bentleyville crash

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 70 in Bentleyville when he crashed his motorcycle in the eastbound lanes and was thrown into the westbound lanes, where he was hit by a tractor-trailer, according to the Washington County Coroner's office.

The victim, Charles John Chester, 39, of Charleroi, was fatally injured at 12:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m., Coroner Tim Warco stated. The cause of death is pending, the coroner's office stated.

The identity of the driver of the tractor-trailer was not available from state police at Belle Vernon, which investigated the crash.

A section of I-70 at the scene of the crash was closed during the investigation.

The Bentleyville and Fallowfield Township fire departments assisted at the scene, along with Mon Valley EMS.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

