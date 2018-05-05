Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Man badly burned as diesel fuel drum explodes in Butler County driveway

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 6:27 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

A Butler County man suffered burns to about 80 percent of his body when a 55-gallon drum of diesel fuel exploded in his driveway Saturday afternoon.

Robert Kepple, a rescue captain with the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department, said Thomas Pringle, 58, of Hilliard Road in Washington Township, was flown to UPMC Mercy.

Kepple did not know what Pringle was doing with the fuel drum, or how or why it exploded around 4:30 p.m.

No structures were damaged in the explosion, Kepple said. Pringle was about 30 yards away from his house when it happened.

Kepple said he heard the explosion at his own home about a half-mile away.

Nobody else was home at the time. Kepple said Pringle was able to get to his house and into a shower to stop the burning.

“He was pretty badly burned,” Kepple said. “He was in a lot of pain. The medics told him that was probably a good sign.”

Despite the severity of the incident, Pringle was able to call 911 himself.

“He kept himself pretty calm,” Kepple said.

UPMC would not release any information on Pringle's condition, citing privacy.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

