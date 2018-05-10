Fayette County garden center destroyed by fire rebuilds for Mother's Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fayette County shoppers searching this week for a floral arrangement for mom's special day were able to stop at a Dunbar Township outlet both familiar and new.

In time for one of its busiest occasions, Cellurale Garden Center has reopened in a new building, constructed on the same spot near Laurel Mall where flames destroyed its previous block-and-brick store Oct. 8.

“If we had lost this season, not being open for Mother's Day, I don't think we could have actually recovered,” said John Cellurale, whose family has operated the business since 1954. “We had a great list of contractors that went above and beyond to help us, and a lot of local companies, too, so we could keep everything on track.”

The fire, sparked by a short in a refrigerator, also damaged one of the center's greenhouses, according to Cellurale.

The family converted part of a greenhouse into a temporary retail space and began working in January on its new, more spacious, garden center. The addition of a second floor in the new center allowed for upper-level storage and a high ceiling that lets in more light for plants, Cellurale said.

“We have a great customer base,” he said. “Everybody that comes in absolutely loves the building. They love the high ceiling and the exposed wood on the outside.

“The store used to be a little cramped. This is a lot more spacious and open. It's very clean and modern, but it also has a feel like you stepped into a barn.”

The center showcases poplar, oak and maple wood in its interior and boasts “green” design features, including an energy-efficient boiler, windows and a heated floor system, Cellulare said.

The high ceiling will allow the family to display 35-foot decorated trees next holiday season, he said.

The rebuilt garden center opened its doors April 25. Hours are 9-8 Mondays through Saturdays, 10-5 Sundays.

