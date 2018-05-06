Fayette County fire department burglarized

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone broke into a Fayette County fire department overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, taking tools and cash and causing a lot of damage.

State police said one or more persons forced their way into the Ronco Volunteer Fire Department in German Township between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Once inside, they took two Milwaukee Sawzalls valued at $800 and a Stanley hand tool set valued at $150.

They also took $500 from a jukebox, and $400 from an arcade game.

The burglar or burglars caused about $6,200 in damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.