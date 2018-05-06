Woman suspected of passing fake $100 bill eludes state police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman who got change for a fake $100 bill at a Fayette County beer distributor is wanted after allegedly fleeing from state police.

State police said Sunday they have issued a warrant for the arrest of Nessa Marie Teets, 27, of Uniontown.

According to police, Teets went into RJ's Beer Warehouse on Pittsburgh Road in North Union around 7 p.m. April 16, got change for a $100 bill and left.

An employee thought it was suspicious and reported it. The bill was confirmed to be fake, having a watermark for a $1 bill, Trooper Brandon Madden said.

State police said they found Teets had multiple warrants out for her arrest, including for burglary and theft, Madden said. They learned she was staying at a house on Hortense Street in Uniontown.

State police went to the address around 9 p.m. the same day. Teets fled when they announced their presence.

Madden said Teets initially fled on foot, and got into a tan 1997 Lexus with Pennsylvania registration KPH-9166.

Teets is described as white, about 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with dyed red hair and blue eyes.

State police filed another warrant against Teets charging her with flight to avoid apprehension.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.