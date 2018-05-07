Trump action on Iran nuclear deal could hit drivers at the pump, analyst says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rise in gas prices has slowed in the last week in some places, with 15 states seeing prices going down, according to GasBuddy.

Average retail gas prices in Pittsburgh rose just 0.9 cents were gallon in the past week, to an average of $3.07 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 731 gas outlets in the area.

The national average went down by the same amount to $2.80.

The price of gas in Pittsburgh is now about 37 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is up 46.5 cents per gallon from a year ago, and 14.5 cents higher than a month ago.

“While we may not be out of the woods yet, especially with President Trump mulling over the Iran nuclear deal, it's possible we're very close,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Much will depend on his decision on the subject. Killing the deal may inflict more pain on motorists as it may lead to sanctions placed on Iran and their oil production, which would likely push oil prices higher.”

Summer gas has phased in and is no longer pushing prices up, DeHaan said.

“Oil's moves and possible moves will likely be the key catalyst behind changes at the pump in the weeks ahead as summer driving season soon gets underway,” he said. “Motorists should expect the national average to drift around in the upper $2 per gallon range for much of the summer.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.