Twin mothers arrested after 7 children found alone, living in filth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven children were left alone in a filthy Beaver County house for 13 hours without food or water, police allege.

On Saturday, Rochester police arrested their mothers, twin sisters Kaitlyn Lee Fritzley and Kayla Lynn Adkins, both 28, condemned their Rochester home and took their children, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The children, ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old, were found in the street with no shoes or socks. Some were wearing only dirty diapers.

In the East Washington Street house, officers said they found a cluttered kitchen, filth, garbage and feces strewn throughout the apartments where the women lived with their seven children.

Police said the women would routinely put their kids to bed at 8 p.m. when they went to work, and left them home alone. Police believe the children were left home alone for 13 hours straight.

Neighbors saw the children outside Saturday morning and called 911, police said.

Police say both women admitted to leaving the kids home alone, not having food in the house and being too tired to clean.

Both women are charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony.

Fritzley was released from the Beaver County Jail on Monday after posting $25,000 bail, according to court records. Adkins remained jailed on the same amount.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 8 and 9 a.m. May 17 before District Judge Janet M. Swihart.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.