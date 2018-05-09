Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Twin mothers arrested after 7 children found alone, living in filth

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 5:45 a.m.
Kayla Adkins (left); Kaitlyn Fritzley (right)
Kayla Adkins (left); Kaitlyn Fritzley (right)
Rochester police officers allege they found a cluttered kitchen, filth, garbage and feces strewn throughout the apartments where twin sisters lived with their seven children.
WPXI-TV
Rochester police officers allege they found a cluttered kitchen, filth, garbage and feces strewn throughout the apartments where twin sisters lived with their seven children.

Updated 15 hours ago

Seven children were left alone in a filthy Beaver County house for 13 hours without food or water, police allege.

On Saturday, Rochester police arrested their mothers, twin sisters Kaitlyn Lee Fritzley and Kayla Lynn Adkins, both 28, condemned their Rochester home and took their children, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The children, ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old, were found in the street with no shoes or socks. Some were wearing only dirty diapers.

In the East Washington Street house, officers said they found a cluttered kitchen, filth, garbage and feces strewn throughout the apartments where the women lived with their seven children.

Police said the women would routinely put their kids to bed at 8 p.m. when they went to work, and left them home alone. Police believe the children were left home alone for 13 hours straight.

Neighbors saw the children outside Saturday morning and called 911, police said.

Police say both women admitted to leaving the kids home alone, not having food in the house and being too tired to clean.

Both women are charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony.

Fritzley was released from the Beaver County Jail on Monday after posting $25,000 bail, according to court records. Adkins remained jailed on the same amount.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 8 and 9 a.m. May 17 before District Judge Janet M. Swihart.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me