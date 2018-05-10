One lane reopens on turnpike after crash spills frozen chicken
Updated 6 hours ago
One lane has reopened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after an earlier closure was detouring traffic off the eastbound lanes Thursday morning at New Stanton.
An overturned tractor-trailer spilled frozen chicken onto the highway, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.
The eastbound lanes had been closed between Bedford and Breezewood. One lane has reopened between those interchanges.
A second crash had closed one eastbound lane at milemarker 59 between Irwin and Pittsburgh. That crash has been cleared.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.
UPDATE on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Traffic Between New Stanton and Breezewood No Longer has to Detour. There is However, Still a Single Lane Restriction between Bedford and Breezewood. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/zw3zXK2Uq0— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 10, 2018