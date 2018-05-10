Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Five charged in theft ring in Erie region

Tim Hahn, Erie Times-news | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Four Erie men are among five people charged in a corrupt organization investigation involving the theft of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, lawnmowers and power tools from businesses and a school in Erie and Crawford counties in the spring and summer of 2017.

Two of the men accused in the crimes, Erie residents Alexander M. Corder III, 40, and Burt L. Williams, 43, have been arraigned on the charges filed against them by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

The charges against all five have been filed before Vernon Township District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, who arraigned Williams on Tuesday morning and Corder on Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents.

The five suspects face charges including felony counts of corrupt organizations, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Corder and another of the suspects, who had not been arraigned as of Thursday morning, face a lengthier list of charges that include multiple felony counts of burglary and theft.

According to information in the criminal complaint against Corder, the burglaries and thefts involve the taking of eight motorcycles, 11 all-terrain vehicles, seven lawnmowers, six hedge trimmers and two palm sanders from seven businesses in Erie, Millcreek Township, and Vernon Township; from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Erie; and from a storage trailer in Millcreek Township. All of the thefts happened between June 2 and Sept. 5.

Stolen, police said in the complaint, were a 1999 Yamaha Warrior motorcycle taken on June 2 or 3 and a Yamaha Kodiak 700 taken on June 29 from Aleks Powersports on Peninsula Drive in Millcreek; two Honda CRF450 motorcycles taken on June 26 and two Kawasaki KLX140 dirt bikes taken on July 30 from Off-Road Express on Peach Street; four ATVs and two dirt bikes taken on July 13 and four ATVs taken on Aug. 13 from Auto Express on Wattsburg Road; three zero-turn riding lawnmowers taken from Gerlach's Landscaping on West 18th Street in Millcreek on Aug. 3; and two zero-turn mowers and two palm sanders taken from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School on East Grandview Boulevard on Aug. 12, according to information in Corder's complaint.

The complaint does not state what happened to the stolen items or how investigators linked the suspects to them.

The charges were filed based on a presentment that a statewide investigative grand jury issued on March 14, according to information in the affidavits of probable cause filed with the complaints against Corder and Williams. The investigations into the thefts were conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Western Regional Auto Theft Task Force, the state police, the Erie Bureau of Police, the Millcreek Township Police Department, and the Vernon Township Police Department, according to the affidavit.

