Police investigating fatal crash in Franklin

State police in Butler County are investigating an early Saturday morning crash that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

According to police, Brandon Michael Lucas, 33, of Prospect Borough, was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in left Prospect Road near English Oak Drive in Franklin Township and struck a tree sometime around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of that vehicle, Jason Patrick Williams, 44, of Butler, was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital. Police did not specify his condition.

At this time police can't say what caused Williams to lose control of the vehicle but they do say neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, police say.

