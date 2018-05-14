Woman shot, killed in Aliquippa
Updated 4 hours ago
A woman was fatally shot Sunday night on an Aliquippa street, authorities said.
A Beaver County 911 dispatcher said the shooting was reported in the 200 block of Buchanan Street at 10:45 p.m.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that the woman was declared dead at the scene. Aliquippa Police marked and collected at least 10 shell casings from the scene.
Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer said his office was working with Aliquippa and state police to notify the woman's next of kin before releasing her name. An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday, Gabauer said.
#BREAKING : Woman found shot multiple times on sidewalk near Aliquippa home. Neighbors watched from a distance. I'm piecing this together right now. WATCH my live reports all morning on @WPXI Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/zZfvBpa4N5— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 14, 2018
